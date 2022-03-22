Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following that mainly consists of females. We recently got to see some ladies going gaga over their favourite star at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in the city. A video from the airport sees two female fans chasing after the Luka Chuppi actor – and they aren’t empty-handed.

In a video that is now doing rounds on the internet, these fans in question gift their fav star red roses. But was that the highlight for us? Well, what caught our attention and left the ladies shocked was a paparazzo asking them to propose to the actor – properly. Check it out.

Earlier today (Tuesday, March 22), the paparazzi who click celebrities arriving and leaving the city at the Mumbai airport snapped Kartik Aaryan returning. The actor looked stylish dressed in a pink sweatshirt paired with worn-out black jeans and black boots. While he did pose a little for the cameras present, the video also captured two girls running behind him with a bouquet of red roses.

The video shows one of the girls offering a rose to Kartik Aaryan saying, “This is for you. Thank you for being so precious.” Hearing and seeing this, a paparazzo present is heard saying, “Achhe se ghutne pe baith ke propose karo na (Go on your knees and propose to him).” This comment left the girls a little surprised.

In the same video, the other girl is heard saying, “Mera birthday hai (today is my birthday),” and offers Kartik the bouquet, but he refused to take it. The girls later thank him before leaving. Commenting on the video, one netizen wrote, “Ghar leke jao kartik baba” Another replied, “Tagdi female following hai like seriousl.” A third simple noted, “This video is just too sweet.” Check out the video:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped a schedule of Shehzada aka the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

