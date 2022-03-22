SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is all set to release this week and hype around is at the peak. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release for a long time. Now the latest report throws some light on the advance bookings of the film. Scroll down to know.

The period drama starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn was supposed to hit the big screens on July 30, 2020, but was postponed owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film was later scheduled to be released in January this year but the third wave of coronavirus pandemic disrupted the release.

Even after multiple delays in release, the excitement among fans did not die down. In fact, the pre-bookings of RRR is breaking all the records. As per Filmibeat report, advance booking in Hyderabad city has grossed over Rs 2.5 Crore and more than 75% of shows are yet to open. It is also worth pointing out that the present-day top 3 movies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions (on the basis of pre-booking) are Baahubali with Rs 43 Crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Rs 39.75 Crore and Saaho with 36.52 Crore.

If reports are to be believed then the Hindi version of the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer, will have the biggest release this weekend and considering impressive pre-booking of the film. The film is expected to have a solid opening in the northern box office as well. Moreover, SS Rajamouli’s film has crossed Rs 1 Crore mark from its advance booking, which is said to be the fastest in 2022.

Several reports also claim that RRR (Hindi version) has amassed as many as 3400 screens this will indeed create a big wave at the box office. As for the overseas advance booking is concerned, the period drama has been getting an impressive response so far. Well, with RRR making records with its advance booking, the film is expected to weave magic at the global box office, especially on its opening day.

