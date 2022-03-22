SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all set to get released this Friday and hype for the movie among the audience is on another level. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the film a blockbuster as they are visiting major cities to promote their film among the masses. Although there are still a few days left for the review, however, an early reaction of a critic from the UAE is now going viral.

Apart from the lead stars, the Baahubali makers’ magnum opus also features Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in supporting roles, along with the extended cameo of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film will hit the cinema halls this Friday, March 26, 2022.

The first review of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was recently shared by a member of the UK, UAE Censor Board, Umair Sandhu, who calls himself a film and fashion critic in the UK, UAE and India. He felt proud watching the film and even called it a classic as. Further, he praised Jr NTR and Ram Charan for their tremendous performance.

Sharing his views on Instagram, Umair Sandhu wrote, “RRR makes you proud that an Indian filmmaker dared to dream big and accomplished it. It is definitely not to be missed. Call it a box-office blockbuster today, but tomorrow, it will be remembered as a classic. Jr NTR & Ram Charan gave Career Best Performances! What a deadly combo. Ajay Devgn is surprise package.”

Most recently, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan joined the film’s team during their Delhi promotion and asked the director of the film, “Baahubali 2 was the biggest hit of Indian cinema. It’s truly a pan-India film. How do you do that? How do you connect with so many people across the country?”

Replying to Aamir, SS Rajamouli said, “Let me frankly tell you. I am not saying this just because you are here. The first movie that was accepted across India was Lagaan. It was just in Hindi. Baahubali was in four languages. And RRR is in five languages. The way the entire country connected with Laagan made a big impression on me. I learned from Lagaan that if I make my story based on basic human emotions, I have a chance to connect with more people.”

