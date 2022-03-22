The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. Right from being lauded for its gut-wrenching plot, to getting mired in a number of controversies, the film and its makers are making all kinds of noise. The Kashmir Files stars an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Puneet Issar among others. Each of them are garnering accolades for their ground-breaking performances.

Recently, a couple of reports surfaced on the web and they have revealed the salary of the lead star cast in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial. Read on.

Reportedly, the actor who has charged the highest money is not Anupam Kher but Mithun Chakraborty. As per the latest media reports, Anupam Kher has charged Rs 1 crore for his role in The Kashmir Files, while his good friend in the film, Mithun Chakraborty’s fees were around Rs 1.5 crore. Speaking about the director he too has apparently charged Rs 1 crore for his work while his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi has charged Rs 50-70 Lakh.

Darshan Kumaar, who plays Anupam Kher’s grandson Krishna Pandit has reportedly taken Rs 45 lakh home, while Mithun’s on-screen wife Mrinal Kulkarni charged Rs 50 lakh for the film. Puneet Issar, who played the role of DGP Hari Narain, Anupam Kher aka Pushker Nath Pandit’s good friend has apparently charged Rs 50 lakh.’

Recently, Pallavi Joshi hit back at the haters who said there’s fictional content in The Kashmir Files. Reacting to the same, during an event, the National-award winning actress had opened up putting 4 years into film’s research and meeting family of the real victims.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has managed to break all the records and myths around a blockbuster film. Vivek Agnihotri’s masterpiece has already been labelled as blockbuster as it will soon enter 200 crore club.

