Bollywood’s one of the classic comedy movie Hera Pheri has been trending on the news ever since the rumour was speculated that the film will be coming with its third instalment. However, it also landed into quite a lot of controversy since then as there were reports that Akshay Kumar won’t be reprising his role as Raju. Fans were quite disheartened. Now, in a recent media interaction, Suniel Shetty, who played Shyam in the movie shared a new update. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya. No other actors can make this iconic trio in a comedy movie. However, the reports about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akki in the movie as Raju had raised a lot of eyebrows as it was not accepted by the fans.

Earlier, when Akshay Kumar had confirmed that he won’t be reprising his role as Raju in Hera Pheri’s 3rd instalment, Suniel Shetty told the media that he will talk to Akki about it. Now, in an interview with India Today, when Suniel Shetty was asked to give an update about the same, the actor said, “It will happen in the best possible way.”

Going further in the conversation, Suniel Shetty added, “Fingers crossed because I have always said Raju ke bina Shyam nahi aur Shyam ke bina Babu bhaiya nahi aur teeno ke bina Hera Phera nahi.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 has only been a rumour as no one has ever confirmed it. Earlier Suniel Shetty had addressed those rumours in an interview with Pinkvilla and shared whether he would miss Akshay or not if he don’t reprise his role as Raju. He said, “Of course, I will and that was the intention that Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao should be together.”

Well, there won’t be another iconic trio like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. What are your thoughts about Hera Pheri 3? Let us know!

