Back in the 90s, one of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood Suniel Shetty was known for his acting skills and comic timing. He was also called the angry young man of Bollywood. Suniel had made his debut with Balwaan in 1992, and since then, he was seen in many hit films creating an audience base for himself. However, in a recent media interaction, the actor opened up about why he took a break from acting. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Suniel enjoys a massive fanbase, wherever he goes he receives an immense amount of love. He was recently seen in the Tamil film Darbar and the Kannada movie Pailwaan, years after taking a break. He was most recently seen in the web show, Dharavi Bank.

Talking about his return after taking a break from movies, Suniel Shetty shared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “It’s been a long time. I did one-off Darbar and Kannada film and Pailwaan and one of those films but that was more to test the waters, to understand and see do I remember the craft even now. Have I forgotten it? Do I have an audience? Of course, everywhere I go there’s a tremendous amount of love that I get. It’s unbelievable.”

Going forward in the conversation, Suniel Shetty further admitted that he was making mistakes and was giving trash content to his audience. He shared, “Even my kids say ‘Baba it’s unbelievable why did you get out?’ I said I got out probably because I made mistakes. I had an audience but they weren’t willing to pay for trash that I was giving them. And you realize that it’s only when you give churn out trash that the audience says I don’t want to pay for it.”

He further explained that there was a time when distributors wouldn’t buy his films if there were no action sequences, Suniel mentioned that they would ask for a “couple of action scenes and a rain dance song”.

Well, what are your thoughts about Suniel Shetty‘s acting break and finally returning to the screens by taking small steps one at a time? Let us know!

