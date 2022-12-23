Kannada super star Shivarajkumar’s most anticipated 125th movie ‘Vedha’ released on Friday managed to get a grand opening by the fans across Karnataka. The shows started at 5 a.m. and the fans have given thumbs up to the movie.

The movie is directed by Harsha, this is the fourth venture coming in the combination of the actor and director. The film is released in more than 300 theatres in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fans are appreciating Shivarajkumar’s looks. Ganavi Lakshman, Aditi Sagar, Umashree and Shewtha Chengappa are in the lead roles. The background music and score by music composer Arjun Janya and camera work also evoked good response.

Vedha has been produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar and Swamy J. Gowda is the cinematographer.

The film has fast become one of the most anticipated movie in the state and has a lot of buzz around it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Yash Asks Fans To Not Ridicule Bollywood & “Forget North-South” Post KGF, Kantara’s Box Office Success, Adds “…When Everyone Treated Us Like That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News