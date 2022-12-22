Indian actress and film producer Nayanthara has had a great year so far as she got hitched to the love of her life, Vignesh Shivan, who happens to be a film director, actor, producer, and lyricist in the Tamil film industry. The couple also welcomed twin baby boys through surrogacy. The actress is currently doing interviews with various media houses for her film Connect, and in one such interaction, she spoke of her co-actors Prabhas and Jr NTR; keep reading to find out what she said.

Connect is a horror-thriller directed by Ashwin Saravanan, and Nayanthara is going out of her way to promote it, as the actress does not believe in promoting her films.

Prabhas and Jr NTR have become pan-India stars now, especially after their collaboration with pan-India director S.S. Rajamouli. While promoting her film in the Telegu interview with Suma Kanakala, Nayanthara spoke about the aforementioned actors. She has worked with Prabhas and Jr NTR earlier in her career in Yogi and in Adhurs, respectively. Recalling when she worked with Prabhas, she said, “He’s too sweet, and he’s like a kid. I don’t know if he is still like a kid. When I worked with him, I found him to be a total brat. He was jumping around, cracking jokes and was absolute fun to be with. He’s a kid jumping around the set. But now, he has become such a huge star. I’m so happy to see him this way.”

Talking about working with JR NTR, Nayanthara said, “He’s also a brat. One day when we were shooting, I was touching up my make-up. He kept staring at me, and I asked him why. He asked why I was touching up my makeup. I said I had to get ready for the shot. He then jokingly said, ‘no one’s going to look at you. Everyone’s going to look at me.’ I am so amazed by the way he dances and transforms himself on screen. I’ve never seen him rehearse. He’s the only hero who never rehearses. I don’t know about him now. But, when we were shooting, he just came to the sets, looked at the steps and performed it with ease. Even when I ask for a rehearsal, he says that he’s ready.”

Check out the video clips here,

On the professional front, Nayanthara had an exciting year as well, starting with the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, followed by O2, Godfather, Gold, and now Connect, which released on 22nd December.

