We’re all set for a high-voltage clash at the box office next year as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are releasing during Pongal. No doubt, the competition will be neck-to-neck, but at least from the pre-release business, it seems that Vijay is leading the race. Keep reading to know how much Vijay’s upcoming film has earned so far through theatrical rights and non-theatrical rights deals.

Vijay’s last film, Beast, was a commercial failure and with the upcoming family entertainer, he’s looking to bounce back in the box office game. Despite the clash, the film is enjoying a great buzz, which is helping in it locking some big pre-release deals.

A few days back, it was learnt that the film is raking in huge deals- be it non-theatrical or theatrical rights. Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, worldwide theatrical rights of Varisu have bought 125 crores. Speaking about the non-theatrical rights, a whopping 250 crores have come in. Combining this, the grand pre-release stands at 375 crores.

With so much buzz around, we’re excited to see how Varisu performs when it actually arrives in theatres.

Meanwhile, recently Varisu made it to headlines due to negative reasons as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) issued a show cause notice to makers for using five elephants without obtaining the mandatory permissions.

Acting on a private complaint, the AWBI issued the notice to Hyderabad-based Venkateswara Creations for using elephants without the pre-shoot permission from the Board.

Under the rules, every person has to register with the board if the animals are being exhibited or trained. However, the board wasn’t informed about the same by the production house.

