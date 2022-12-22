After garnering love and appreciation from all across the globe, RRR is soaring high yet again as it has managed to make it to Oscar 2023 shortlists. Yes, you read that right! SS Rajamouli’s time and efforts in campaigning have bore fruit as his film has cleared the first stage. Keep reading to know more!

It’s been quite a time since Rajamouli and the team started campaigning for Oscar after it was snubbed as India’s official entry into the 95th Academy Awards. Considering the applause the film has been receiving from the west, it is being said that this Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has a chance to shine. Even filmmakers and critics over there felt that the SS Rajamouli directorial is Oscar-worthy.

Now, finally, we have got good news related to RRR as it has made it to the shortlists of Oscar 2023. As of now, shortlists of 9 categories have been announced and the magnum opus has been selected in the ‘Original Song’ category with Naatu Naatu. Apart from Naatu Naatu, there are other 14 songs on the list. The first stage has been cleared and now, we await the final nominations list that comes out on 24th January 2023.

Apart from RRR, another Indian film, Last Film Show has also made it to shortlists in the ‘International Feature’ category. It’s a moment of pride and let’s hope both films move to the next stage and make it to the nominations.

Meanwhile, in other news, SS Rajamouli said that the RRR sequel is well underway. He informed ‘Variety’ that his father and screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story”, with his revolutionary heroes set to return for another epic battle with the colonizing Brits.

