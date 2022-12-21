2022’s blockbuster film Kantara is reaching new heights and how. The film which is written directed and acted by Rishab Shetty has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it hit the screens on September 30. The film received rave reviews after its release and grabbed attention with word-of-mouth. While we are yet to get over the film even after its OTT release, the makers have already shared an exciting piece of news which is that the makers have submitted it for Oscars’ 2023 nominations. Yes, you heard that right!

After its release in late September, it first arrived on Prime Video in regional languages in November followed by its Hindi digital premiere on Netflix in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara seems to be following SS Rajamouli’s footsteps. Reportedly, the film has been submitted to Oscars’ 2023 nominations and the same has been confirmed by the makers to a leading portal. The film, which took the box office by storm and earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide, made the lead actor, director, and writer a household name.

Hombale Productions founder Vijay Kirgandur confirmed the same to India Today and said, “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come. Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.”

For the unversed, RRR was submitted at Oscars 2023 in October in ‘For Your Consideration’ category which includes Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, and VFX, among others. Apart from the leading men – Ram Charan, Jr NTR – RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the key roles.

Coming back, do you think Rishab Shetty’s Kantara will be able to make a cut at Oscars 2023? Do let us know what you think. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more updates!

Must Read: Namrata Shirodkar Breaks Silence On Quitting Movies To Be A ‘Non-Working Wife’ To Mahesh Babu, Reveals “….He Would Have Told Me To Leave Work”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News