Ahead of Christmas, South superstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela recently hosted a X-mas party that saw who’s who of South arriving in attendance. The adorable south couple was earlier in news for announcing their first pregnancy. Taking to social media, Upasana and Ram Charan shared the good news leaving everyone surprised. Following the ritual, the couple hosted the party where they played secret Santa.

The mom-to-be took to Twitter to share the photo which broke the Internet instantly and quite literally. She called them ‘Mega cousins’ in the caption box.

In the viral photo, fans can see Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela posing with Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej among other cousins who came together to be a part of the mega celebration. However, soon after the photo surfaced on the web, the extended family sparked a nepotism debate and got trolled.

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Ye nepotism nai hai? Sirf bollywood me hi hai kya nepotism?” while another said, “And people say that nepotism sirf Bollywood mein hai.”

A third user said, “South mai no nepotism only talent , but greatest female superstar of our country alia Bhatt is a product of nepotism.”

While fourth netizen wrote, “Ab log bolenge nepotism hai..baba ager ye starkids hai to telent b to hai…inme se do teen logo ka kaam to Maine b dekha hai..vo actors k bache hai isleye stars ni hai bhai acting ka telent b to hai..” “sabke sab log tatti nepotism products,” read another comment.

Earlier announcing the good news Upasana Konidela wrote in the Insta post, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens calling them out for nepotism? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

