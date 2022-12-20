South world’s one of the most loved coupled Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar never miss a single chance to send their fans into a tizzy with their adorable chemistry. After tying the knot in February 2005, the couple will soon celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, next year. The duo is parents to two children – son Gautam Gattamaneni, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. While Mahesh is a Tollywood superstar, the actress has been a top Bollywood actress before marriage.

The actress has been a part of films like Hera Pheri, Albela, Tehzeeb, LOC Kargil, and Vaastav among many others. However, the actress quit movies after marrying the love of her life.

Namrata Shirodkar in her latest interview opened up about the real reason behind her quitting the movies after marrying Mahesh Babu. The actress opened up about a few deals they made before getting hitched to each other. It was right from her quitting work to staying in an apartment, the actress bared it all

Namrata Shirodkar told the Telugu YouTube channel, Prema – the journalist, “Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other. We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows.

“I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. This is why we also took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us,” Namrata added.

