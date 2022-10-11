Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, has put out a post on social media, saying that Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, who passed away recently, would continue to live on in their hearts and that she was there protecting their family.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted a picture of the family and wrote: “Life comes a full circle as they say… And this now, is my circle of life!

“Love you mamaiyya garu (Father-in-law). You’re one of a kind and we’re blessed to have you in our lives. I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on, she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world,” Namrata Shirodkar wrote.

“We know she’s here protecting our family. Love, love and more love to you Mummy.”

Indira Devi, who passed away recently, had been suffering from an illness for quite some time and had been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Namrata Shirodkar had put out another post a week ago with a picture of her late Mother-in-law and said: “We will miss you deeply… You’re in my memory and all the love you gave me, I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more…We love you mummy…Sending you endless love and light.”

