Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been a heartthrob for many young ladies out there. The actor, who rose to fame with Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy was recently seen in pan – Indian film Liger which ended as a disaster at the box office. Vijay has a huge following on social media. Every time he attends an event, the venue is flooded with his fans who want nothing but a glimpse of him.

On Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan talk show, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have revealed that they have a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. They even said they are open to working with him.

Now, another diva has opened up about her crush on Vijay. She is none other than Raashi Khanna who worked with Vijay for World Famous Lover which is another disaster for the actor.

Raashi Khanna was invited to take part in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable With NBK recently and the actress shot for the episode last week. Interestingly, answering Balakrishna’s question about her crush on co-stars, Raashi reveals that she had a crush on her former co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Raashi’s onscreen chemistry with Vijay was a huge hit, unlike the movie.

On the same show, along with Raashi, Balakrishna has invited yesteryear actresses Jayaprada and Jayasudha. The promo of the episode was unveiled by Aha Video and it is going viral for all the right reasons.

Host Balakrishna is expected to further tap into the other side of his guests. This episode featuring Jayasudha, Jayapradha, and Raashi is set to premiere on December 23.

We would not miss watching this show. What about you?

