Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays one of the three female leads in director P.S. Mithran’s upcoming spy thriller ‘Sardar’, has called the director brilliant and a feminist.

Speaking at a press conference prior to the trailer launch event of the film, which features actor Karthi in the lead, Raashi Khanna said: “Mithran is the most amazing director I have ever worked with. He is extremely, extremely intelligent.

“I think the future of our films are in good hands if we have filmmakers like Mithran. After the narration, I was blown away by the story, the screenplay, the way he has written his characters.

“I can say that he is a sort of a feminist the way he has written characters for all of us. So well-blended! This is a film where you are basically blending a spy thriller with a social cause. It is so difficult but he has done it and he has done such a great job.

“I am so happy I got to work with you Mithran and I really look forward to your future films and I hope that I get to work with you real soon. I think you are brilliant.”

The film, which is to hit screens on October 21, features Karthi in double action — one as a spy and another as police officer crazy about publicity.

Apart from Karthi, the film also features Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna among others.

