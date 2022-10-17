Accolades for director Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed Kannada film, ‘Kantara’ continue, with actress Anushka Shetty being the latest to shower praise on the film.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty, who is among the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, wrote: “Watched ‘Kantara’.. Totally totally loved it. Congratulations to each and every actor, producer, technicians.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Team ‘Kantara’, you all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience. Rishab Shetty you were amazing. Please watch the movie in the theatres. Don’t miss it,” she added in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

Only a day before, Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas had praised the film.

Dhanush said: “‘Kantara’…A Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.”

Prabhas, for his part, had said: “Watched ‘Kantara‘ for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, ‘Kantara‘ has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Must Read: Kantara Box Office: Shows Unimaginable Growth Of 910% From Opening Day On Its Day 17, Racing Towards The 200 Crore Club In India Alone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram