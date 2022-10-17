Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is doing phenomenal business all across the country. Ever since its arrival in multiple dubbed languages, the film is witnessing an unprecedented run and now it’s hard to predict where it will eventually end its box office run. As per the latest update, the film crossed 100 crores in India alone. Keep reading to know more.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the latest Sandalwood release is rewriting history books at the box office. Not just in Kannada cinema but the film is busting the myths around box office collections. After a fair enough start, it grew substantially with extraordinary word-of-mouth and is becoming a monster thanks to the tremendous love it is receiving in the dubbed versions too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Kantara did the unthinkable by raking in as much as 20 crores* (all languages) yesterday. Yes, you read that right! The film has shown a growth of 910% on day 17 when compared to the opening day’s 1.98 crores, speaking a lot about the film’s craze and success. In India alone, it crossed the 100 crore mark as the grand total now stands at 113 crores* nett (all languages). Looking at the current pace and trend, it is now on its way to join the 200 crore club.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, Kantara stands at 142.84 crores gross and will be hitting the 150 crore mark in one or two days. While now the entry of the 200 crore club is guaranteed, don’t be surprised if the film manages to even hit the mark of 300 crores globally in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Rebel Re-Release: Prabhas Starrer Fails To Create Any Magic At The Box Office, Is Bahubali Star Losing His Grip?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram