It’s a month of celebration for all Prabhas fans as the actor will be celebrating his 43rd birthday in a few days. Ahead of it, special shows of Rebel have been arranged in selected theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Contrary to expectations, the film is receiving a poor response at the box office and below is all you need to know.

Nowadays, the trend of re-releasing films is in full form. On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, special shows of his cult classics like Deewar, Kaala Patthar and Namak Halaal were arranged by PVR at selected places. Before that, fans celebrated the birthdays of stars like Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu by arranging special shows. Even Dhanush’s 3 was released in theatres in September.

Unlike above mentioned special shows, Prabhas’ Rebel has failed miserably in its re-release, which is running in theatres this weekend. As per the report by Tracktollywood.com, except for 5-6 shows, all shows of the film are showing poor occupancy and advance bookings. One of the reasons being said is that Rebel is the actor’s flop work and fans aren’t really excited. Some believe that it is the actor’s back-to-back duds which have led to a downward trend in his fan frenzy.

Apart from this, Prabhas’ Billa will be re-releasing on his birthday i.e. on 23rd October. The shows will be arranged for a single day and the film is reportedly planned for the biggest-ever re-release. For those who don’t know, Billa was an average grosser at the box office. So one has to see how it will perform in special shows.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush and Salaar next year.

