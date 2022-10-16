After being a bit underwhelming on Friday given the kind of sudden pre-release hype that was generated for it amongst pan-India audience, especially via the digital media, the dubbed Hindi version of Kantara came on its own, what with 2.50 crores* coming in.

Now that’s the kind of start that the Rishabh Shetty starrer warranted, given the fact that it released on a good count of shows and even fetched sone premium show timings for itself. Hence, Friday was a little surprising at 1.27 crores, which was good again, but could have done better with collections on the other side of 1.50 crores.

Nonetheless, the stage is now set for Kantara and now it’s about further growth that it gets on Sunday. The manner in which the film is going currently, 3 crores would be definitely surpassed and it won’t be surprising if numbers are over and above even 3.50 crores. That would be really phenomenal as it would mean a weekend of over 7 crores which would be in the same range as PS-1 (Hindi) which was a far bigger film with greater buzz and had brought home 7.65 crores in its opening weekend.

So far, Kantara has collected 3.77 crores* and for a dubbed Kannada film these are indeed good numbers for the pan-India belt. The collections are better than what Vikrant Rona and 777 Charlie had fetched and now it’s about whether it goes on and on just like KGF: Chapter (Hindi) 1 to have a shot at a lifetime total of over 40 crores.

