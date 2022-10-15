Vikram Vedha went below the 1 crore mark for the first time in its run as 0.60 crores* came in. The film was in any case just about managing to stay over the 1 crore mark as Wednesday had dipped to 1.03 crores, though Thursday was (surprisingly) relatively better at 1.08 crores. However there was not much of a hold on Friday with the count of screens and shows also going down drastically.

With the 15th day going down for the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer, the film now has a task in hand to get over the 1 crore mark again today. First and foremost the target audience has been exhausted and secondly, there is too much of competition. Doctor G has opened reasonably well (given the current circumstances at the box office) and Kantara (Hindi) could grow as well. This means one can’t expect a major push in collections for the film over the weekend.

With the total currently standing at 74.47 crores*, the film is looking to stretch at maximum towards the 77 crores mark before the third weekend is through. Post that it would be all about accumulating as much in days to come for 80 crores milestone to be arrived at. It has around 10 days for itself to bring in some moolah before the Diwali releases arrive and would eventually need to make some impression on OTT since theatrically it has emerged as a huge flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

