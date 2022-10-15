Given the manner in which mid-budget content based multiplex oriented films are opening post-pandemic, it was expected that Doctor G will open in 3-4 crore range. Yes, when the promo arrived then it looked strong enough to warrant an opening in the range of 8-10 crore. However post that somehow the hype was subdued for a couple of weeks before it resumed again in the week gone by. That’s what allowed the film to see some sort of numbers on Friday because without that even that would have been difficult.

This is the reason why it wasn’t surprising when the film took an opening day of 3.87 crore. Of course this is not the most optimal as pre-pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana’s films were opening regularly in 8-10 crore range and this wouldn’t have been difficult for Doctor G either since the subject was yet again whacky with good entertainment quotient woven around a serious subject. However, things are different today and hence it’s all boiling down to word of mouth now.

Ideally, Doctor G should get into 6-7 crore range today, which would mean almost 100% jump in numbers. This hasn’t happened for any film this year but hopefully Doctor G will change the trend. The good part about the film is that the reports are good, and comparatively speaking they are far better than Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, yet again this one has a taboo subject which means the film could swing either ways by the time the weekend is through.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

