Ponniyin Selvan 1 has turned out to be a huge success story at the box office. Not just in India but in international markets too, the film is winning hearts. Of course, it has slowed down after completing two weeks in theatres but the trend is steady with a negligible drop. Keep reading to know more.

After giving several masterpieces over the years, Mani Ratnam has finally got his due by entering into coveted clubs at the box office. For the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram did wonders and proved his commercial viability. Now the same job for Mani has been done by PS 1.

Interestingly, Ponniyin Selvan 1 received highly mixed reviews upon its release yet it managed to hit the 400 crore mark globally. As per the latest update, the film has earned 233.90 crores nett (all languages)/276 crores gross (all languages) in India after 15 days. In overseas, it has fetched 143 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide collection now stands at 419 crores gross.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is now just 7 crores away from levelling Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (426 crores gross). It will be going past that number by the end of this weekend.

Meanwhile, after watching Ponniyin Selvan 1 recently in the special screening, Kamal Haasan showered the team with praises. He said, “I believe the feeling of astonishment that I got while watching this film would have been experienced by all Tamil fans who have watched this film. There is a dialogue about a golden era that appears at the beginning of this film and it comes in my voice. I would like to recall it here. I get the feeling that the golden era of Tamil cinema has begun. As an artist and a producer of Tamil cinema, it makes me proud.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

