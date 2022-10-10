It was earlier this year, when the South industry’s IT couple, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth gave their massive fanbase gave the heartbreaking news of them getting separated. However, for the unversed, the duo had tied the knot in 2004 and they are parents to two children, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Now, there have been some rumours buzzing around in the town that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa might get back together. Well, as it is a piece of very good news for their fans, there had been no confirmation on the same until Dhanush’s father’s comment came in. Read below to find out what he has said!

In a conversation with a YouTube channel of Tamil-language weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja addressed the rumours about his son and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth calling off their divorce. Even though he didn’t respond the question directly, he shared that he and his wife want their children “to be happy”.

For the unversed, in January, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had shared their separation news on their social media handles asking their fans for some privacy. In the note, it could be read as, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

Recently, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were seen together at their son’s sports function at school. The picture had gone viral on the internet.

What are your thoughts about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s relationship? Will they patch-up? Let us know in the comments!

