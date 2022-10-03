Angelina Jolie once said that she doesn’t think that loyalty mattered in a relationship when she was in a relationship with Brad Pitt. We all know how the romance of the Mr and Mrs Smith actors went down. After dating for years and having six kids, Brangelina tied the knot in 2014.

However, their relationship was short-lived as just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. But it wasn’t finalised until 2019. When the two broke up, reports spread that the Maleficent actress had accused Brad of domestic violence. The former pair also got involved in a lengthy custody battle of their kids and estates.

Coming back to the point, there was a time when Angelina Jolie didn’t think that being loyal is an important thing in a relationship. Back in 2009, the Eternals actress spoke with Das Neue and opened up further about her beliefs in relationships. “I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship,” Jolie said and continued, “It’s worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterward.”

“Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other,” Angelina Jolie added. Well, to each its own. While talking about Angelina and Brad Pitt, another reason why they are all over the headlines is because of Pitt’s alleged new relationship.

For the unversed, it is suggested that Brad Pitt has entered the dating game and is linked with Emily Ratajkowski. Some reports stated that the Bullet Train actor is taking things slow because of Jolie. While others say that the actress doesn’t care.

Angelina Jolie is allegedly not concerned about who Brad Pitt dates as long as it doesn’t involve her family. But the moment things get serious between Pitt and Emily, Jolie would pay attention to it.

