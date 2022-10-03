Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were involved in an altercation with the paparazzi that left the photographers with broken arms. The two besties have been making a lot of noise over the past few weeks. Robbie is busy working on her movies, such as Barbie and Babylon. Her upcoming release is in Amsterdam on 7th October.

When it comes to Cara, the model recently appeared in Only Murders in the Building season 2. But she has also been hitting the headlines over her alleged substance abuse. Photos and videos of Delevingne from different occasions have gone viral. In them, the Paper Town actress looks disoriented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Putting that matter aside, the Hollywood beauties have now traveled Buenos Aires, and drama has followed them. According to The Sun, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were leaving a restaurant and entering their cab when a paparazzi took their photos. As per the reports, the pap was aggressive while taking pics, which scared that driver away with Cara in the car and Robbie halfway in.

Margot Robbie jumped out of the car but didn’t get hurt. The matters escalated quickly when the Wolf of Wall Street actress’ friend and producer Josey McNamara and key grip, Jac Hopkins, got involved. The two men got into a fight with the paparazzi, who ended up on the floor bleeding with a broken arm.

It is said that McNamara and Hopkins were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. As for Margot and Cara Delevingne, both fled the scene. The paparazzi are also allegedly filing a lawsuit.

Previously, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne hit the headlines after the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress was seen leaving Cara’s home in tears. It was said that Robbie is worried about her friend and her drug problems.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Indulged In A Steamy Makeout Session With Penelope Cruz In A Red Room That Left Us In A State Of Shock

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram