Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G is all set to release tomorrow. It’s the only notable Bollywood release among almost a dozen of films that are arriving this Friday. Shockingly, the advance booking response at the box office has been extremely low so far and the film is now totally dependent on how word-of-mouth drives it throughout the day. Keep reading to know more.
Ayushmann’s recent releases, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek had performed poorly in advance booking and put on a very low start by making 3.75 crores and 2.11 crores. Shockingly, Anek failed to even make it to the top 10 openers. So with the upcoming release, Ayushmann will be looking to get momentum back.
The biggest hurdle for Doctor G is the limitation of its audience. We all know how Ayushmann Khurrana’s films have entertained families. However, this one is his first 18+ film, so people will think twice before watching it with their whole family. Also, there’s very little awareness about the film’s release. Take a look at the top 10 openers of the actor below among which the film will be looking to make its place:
Bala (2019)- 10.15 crores
Dream Girl (2019)- 10.05 crores
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)- 9.55 crores
Badhaai Ho (2018)- 7.29 crores
Article 15 (2019)- 5.02 crores
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)- 3.75 crores
Nautanki Saala (2013)- 3.25 crores
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)- 2.71 crores
Andhadhun (2018)- 2.70 crores
Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)- 2.42 crores
Apart from the above-mentioned obstacles, Doctor G will be also facing competition from Kantara, which is releasing tomorrow in a Hindi dubbed version on public demand. Let’s what happens tomorrow.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
