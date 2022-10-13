Kiara Advani is often seen showcasing her widest smile to the cameras and lighting up our moods. The actress began her Bollywood journey with Fugly and can be termed as one of the most bankable actresses today. However, she recently lost her cool at the paparazzi for their unprofessional behaviour. Scroll below for all the details!

It has become a culture for paparazzi to mob celebrities these days. We recently saw how Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash was stranded with media persons as they did not let her even close the door of her car and go. Even Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in a tiff with a paparazzi member.

Last night, Kiara Advani was spotted at the premiere of India’s official entry to Oscars 2023, The Last Film Show also being termed as Chhello Show. She opted for a printed green co-ord set and complemented it with studded mules. The actress went sans makeup and flaunted her widest smile at the red carpet, leaving us all smitten.

Things turned upside down inside the cinema hall as paparazzi were trying to click Kiara Advani amidst a congested area. It happened so that one of the senior citizens was mishandled and the actress schooled the media persons for their sheer ignorance.

A video is going viral where Kiara could be heard saying, “Aap log dekho na kon kon hai… senior citizens hai aur aap log aise kar rahe ho.” She even went ahead and apologized to the affected individual saying, “Please go ahead, I’m so sorry.”

Well, Kiara Advani surely is the most humble and has a heart of gold and that’s exactly why the audience loves her!

