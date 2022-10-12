Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have sizzling chemistry and this has been evident in the many movies they have romanced each other in. While their on-screen chemistry was loved by millions of fans across the globe, reports also suggest that the two dated each other for almost 5 years before the actress got into a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor (neither of them ever confirmed it).

In today’s throwback piece, we aren’t talking about any romantic relationship between the two stars but their strong friendship. In 2019, while on stage with her Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan, Katrina got candid about how good a friend Salman is. Read on to know all she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her appearance at Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore in 2019, Katrina Kaif was all praise for her Tiger franchise co-star and rumoured ex-boyfriend. Calling the Dabangg actor a ‘friend for life,’ the Bharat actress said, “Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively.”

Further talking about Salman Khan always being there by her side during her struggles, Katrina Kaif added, “There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there.” “He always seems to be able to sense it. It’s a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He’s that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection,” the actress stated.

Check out the video here:

Talking about Salman and Katrina, the once rumoured lovebird have starred alongside each other in Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Partner, Prince, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya and more. Khan and Kaif will soon be seen reprising their roles as RAW agent Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore and ISI agent Zoya Humaini-Rathore in Tiger 3.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s friendship? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi & Other Actresses Who Taught Us How To Slay Red Body Con Dresses!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram