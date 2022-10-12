Bollywood veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late actor Rajesh Khanna had been the IT on-screen couple for decades. Their on-screen chemistry has been one of the epic ones to date. But did you know Sharmila Tagore wasn’t in favour of being cast with Rajesh Khanna and felt a huge relief when she didn’t have to work with him? Scroll below to read more!

Sharmila and Rajesh had worked in many films including Amar Prem, Safar, Daag and others where their couple had been quite a hit at the box office. In the book, ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna’, Sharmila Tagore had written about her experiences working with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna who was fondly called).

In the book ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna‘, Sharmila Tagore wrote, “personally was his habit of coming late to work. I went to the studios at 8 am and wanted to be back with my family by 8 pm. But this was impossible since Kaka never arrived before 12 for a 9 am shift. And we could never finish on time. As a result, the entire unit would pressurise me to work overtime and complete the schedule. This became the norm and since I had many films with Kaka, I found myself in a quandary.”

Even though their chemistry was quite popular and successful among the audience, she called it a huge relief when she didn’t have to work with Rajesh Khanna. Sharmila Tagore further wrote, “Probably even Kaka felt it was not such a good idea to have so many films with one actress – one runs the risk of becoming stale. Whatever it was, we found ourselves working together in less and less films. And I must confess it was a huge relief.”

Once Rajesh Khanna used to rule over Bollywood with his hit films but later in the years, he had to become a hit-or-miss actor. His movies were also not doing well at the box office. Reports suggest it’s because of his stardom.

Well, what do you think of Sharmila Tagore’s revelation about Rajesh Khanna? Let us know in the comments!

