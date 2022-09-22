Salman Khan is currently one of the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry. After making his Bollywood debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi followed by Maine Pyar Kiya as a leading actor, the actor has had his share of ups and down to reach where he’s today. While the Dabangg actor continues to be the superstar he is, there was a time when he had compared his stardom to Rajesh Khanna, Kumar Gaurav and many others.

Earlier in an interview, the Race 3 actor had opened up about his stardom and had called Rajesh Khanna the biggest superstar of all time.

In 2017, while speaking to PTI, Salman Khan had said his generation doesn’t even have 10 per cent of the stardom that superstars like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Kumar Gaurav among others have.

Salman Khan was quoted saying, “Actor wise I don’t think anyone is bigger than Dilip Kumar, after that Mr Amitabh Bachchan had a very good run and he’s working even today and is everywhere. Star wise if you think we guys have the popularity then (it is not true)… I think there is no one bigger than Rajesh Khanna and the other was Kumar Gaurav. I have seen the stardom of both and it was unbelievable. So, when there is a comparison about stardom I feel we don’t even have 10% of it.”

“It’s (acting) just a job. If you take everything seriously it is going to go your head. I live my life moment to moment and do my best in every moment. Like if there is one person who is doing really well and gets in complacent zone and thinks whatever I do is ok and that’s like the worst thing to do ever. So, no matter where you are, you should always think how did you get up there and should work in a way you did for your first film, that sincerity should be there in every shot,” the superstar had added while talking about being called a ‘superstar’.

On the work front, Salman Khan has an interesting lineup of films. He’s currently gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

