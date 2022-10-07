Throughout the years Bollywood has seen a plethora of trends come and go but the classic red body-con is here to stay and slay! Here are five Bollywood divas who have stunned everyone in gorgeous red body-con dresses and taken away the breath of men and women across the globe with their red hot fashion choice!

Priyanka Chopra

Rocking dramatic cape sleeves, there’s none other than Priyanka Chopra. She turns heads in a mid – length red bodycon dress. Priyanka maintained the all natural look while sporting a classic red lip and the fashionista has shown us yet again why she is among the top style icons of Bollywood. We can always count on her to tell us how it’s done!

Deepika Padukone

Gorgeous will be an understatement to describe Deepika Padukone in this elegant body hugging red dress. The sultry eyeliner and red lip truly make the look come together. Over the years Deepika has served one magnificent look after another and this time too she has not failed to wow us with her impeccable fashion sense.

Nora Fatehi

The Queen of Fashion strikes again! When it comes to setting trends Nora comes second to no one. She looks especially alluring in this full length red bodycon dress. She let the dress do all the talking while keeping the makeup on the neutral side. She proves to everyone yet again why she is known to be the Queen of Fashion and always has women taking notes on her style sense.

Katrina Kaif

We can’t talk about fashionistas of Bollywood and not mention the all time charming Katrina Kaif. She dazzled us once again in a floor length red body-con gown, her makeup is neutral which gives taps into her elegant and graceful aura. She has shown us how keeping it simple can also make you look drop dead gorgeous.

Disha Patani

Disha is well known for leaving everyone in awe on multiple occasions with her keen fashion sense. This time too, we cannot get enough of her slaying in this stunning red gown with a side slit and a perfectly cinched waist. As we all know, no one can go wrong with a classic red lip and Disha has gone ahead and proved just that.

Here’s to the Divas of Bollywood saying with their gorgeous and jaw-dropping looks! Which is your favourite ?

