The festive season of Diwali is just around the corner and Ananya Panday is going all out to show us what we need to include in our wardrobe this season. While the Liger actress recently showed off her well-toned abs in a golden lehenga, she is not slaying in a rich green and gold traditional piece.

Ananya recently rocked a green & sand lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta and looked a million bucks in it. If you too want to look like her during Diwali – and make your friends turn to you for future fashion advice, be ready to burn a big hole in your pockets as this ensemble is nearly a 6-digit figure. Carry that jaw off the flow for we aren’t kidding about the price!

Ananya Panday recently put her best fashion foot forward when she opted for a green & sand garden print tiered lehenga and hand embroidered blouse paired with a slim dupatta from designer label Arpita Mehta. The sleeveless short blouse – that once more showed off Ms Panday’s well-toned abs, featured a not-so-deep round neck with floral gold work over the green material and a repetitive pattern along the neckline.

As for Ananya Panday’s lehenga, the floor-sweeping fabric consisted of heavy, intriguing embroidery along its entire length in vertical patterns – making the actress look even taller. The slim dupatta perfectly matched the skirt and we are loving it. Interestingly, a look at the designer’s website reveals this ensemble will lead to a deduction of Rs 91,000 from your account. That’s right, this ensemble along – not including the accessories, cost almost a lakh.

The SOTY2 actress styled this look with chunky traditional jewellery – bangle, statement ring and heavy earring by jewellers Mahesh Notandass and Anmol Jewellers. She complimented the look with jootis from Fizzy Goblet. For her hair, the actress kept the look simple with a side parting and her locks falling in soft curls. Ananya made sure the star of her look was the green and gold ensemble by opting for a fresh makeup look – peach lips, blush and light eye makeup.

Check out Ananya Panday’s latest desi festive look here:

Would you like to have this addition to your wardrobe this festive season?

