White and brown is one such colour scheme that looks amazing together, and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone rocked the two-piece suit featuring that colour scheme he wore once. The handsome hunk has made several red carpet appearances, and each time he sways his fans with his looks.

Even his Instagram is a haven for those who are looking for quick styling tips. It is filled with the actor wearing formal and party suits, casual shirts, vintage pants, and more. His style is impeccable too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, back in 2020, Michele Morrone attended the DIAFA in Dubai. The 365 Days actor walked the red carpet, looking like a stud in a two-piece suit from Dolce & Gabbana. The coat and the pants are white in colour. While the rest of the attire was brown. The actor wore a shirt and popped a few buttons from the top.

Michele Morrone accompanied this piece with brown shoes and a pocket handkerchief of the same colour. He also left one button of his coat open, giving off chill vibes from the hit look. Morrone added a bit of bling to his attire with a silver chain on his neck. He kept his smolder look on and had his iconic mustache properly trimmed.

Check out the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

The 365 Days actor kept his hair out of his face and flaunted his hand tattoo. We totally love how Michele looked! While talking about the actor, recently hit the headlines after rumors arose that he and Khloe Kardashian are dating.

The speculations spread after Michele Morrone and Khloe were snapped together at the Milan Fashion Week. Both posed cozily, which made the fans think there is something between them. However, the rumours were squashed by Morrone himself.

Must Read: Zendaya Dons A Valentino Sheer Bodysuit That She Pairs With An Embellished Bling Blazer & That’s Rue From The Parallel Universe Who Deserves Her Own ‘Euphoria’ Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram