Margot Robbie is one actress who has been blessed with an amazing fashion sense. Oh yeah and genes. She has an insane body and happens to be one of the most popular actresses in the world. The Australian beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her extraordinary style and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she dressed like an Oscar trophy herself in a golden cleav*ge revealing gown looking extra AF. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Margot walked the 2016 red carpet of The Academy awards looking like a trophy herself. This was probably one of the best red carpet appearances of the Barbie actress where she literally stole the show with her golden attire. It was a gown by Diane Von Furstenburg and one of the best creations ever.

Margot Robbie donned a beautiful gold snakeskin gown which was obviously a faux fabric and not made up of real snakeskin, haha! The gown came with a cleav*ge revealing neckline which added the extra oomph to her entire classy look.

The Barbie actress accessorised her look with Forevermark diamond hoop earrings and a black clutch that came with a long tassel.

For makeup, Margot Robbie went subtle with nude tones on the eyes and lips along with highlighter on the face and neck accentuating her features.

The actress kept her blonde tresses open with middle parting and messy soft waves at the length. Take a look at her picture below:

Margot Robbie is indeed looking like an Oscars trophy herself!

What are your thoughts on her 2016 fashion statement from the Academy awards? Tell us in the comments below.

