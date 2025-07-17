This month has been quite refreshing and soul-stirring for Bollywood music! While Metro is not stopping to deliver songs even after 3 weeks of its release, Aap Jaisa Koi has also made its cute little space in everyone’s hearts. But amidst this old soul Bollywood music, Gen-Z finally finds their destination in the album of Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and composed by a bunch of new-age composers, the music album is making its place in playlists one song at a time!

A film about a musician definitely needs to have a good music album, and looking at the response to the ticket sales, it is quite evident that the music has made an impact already! However, my expectations were sky-high, and the album does not deliver to that level at all, but let us pass this as a good vodka shot that hits right!

Saiyaara music album is a mixed bag of melodies, attempting at modern romance but most of the songs missing to hit a chord in our hearts right! But yes, it definitely hits the nerve, and will be the intense, impulsive crush that would be on your mind for quite some time!

The album has a total of seven songs – 5 originals and two reprise versions with female voices. Let us dissect each one of them and know which one is here to find a permanent place in our playlist, at least, for the upcoming weeks.

Saiyaara

Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Faheem Abdullah

Irshad Kamil’s lyrics are, as always, a strong point to weave a poetic narrative of longing that feels both classic and relatable in a generation that yearns for a deep emotional connection! Faheem Abdullah’s voice has a certain raw, soulful quality, hinting at the aawargi wala ishq just the right amount! A restless soul searching for love.

Barbaad

Music: The Rish

Lyrics: The Rish (Rishabh Kant)

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal’s voice is undeniably the highlight to Rishabh Kant’s strong dilemma in this commitment phobic idea of love! It is vulnerable, and intense, yet very fragile. After a point, the song loses its charm and is totally lost in circling in just poetic phrases.

Tum To Toh

Music: Vishal Mishra

Singers: Vishal Mishra, Hansika Pareek

Lyrics: Raj Shekhar

Raj Shekhar’s idea of romance has always been story, finding magic in the smallest and simplest emotions. As simple as saying, ‘Dil hi rakhne ko kabhi, upar upar se sahi, keh dena haan yun hi!’ Nothing has changed over the years, and his songs are still holding this simple yet strong emotion, weaving magic! Tum Ho Toh is the same magic crooned by Vishal Mishra and Hansika Pareek. It makes you smile, and you realize that Gen-Z’s awaara ishq might find a little stability amongst all the chaos. The song at one point says, “Tum ho to sab achha hai, tum ho to waqt thama hai, Tum ho to ye lamha hai, tum ho to iss mein sadaa hai!’ Yes, love is that simple in Raj Shekhar’s world!

Humsafar

Music: Sachet-Parampara

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singers: Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon

My second best pick in this album would be Humsafar. Sachet-Parampara deliver the highs of love beautifully! Irshad Kamil help them perfectly and the song definitely sets the bar high for this album!

Dhun

Music: Mithoon

Lyrics: Mithoon

Singer: Arijit Singh

I never thought such a day might arrive that a song by Arijit turns the weakest in an album. But Dhun is that song! It doesn’t break any new ground for either Mithoon or Arijit. In fact, it seems like a safe bet that fails to deliver. But surprisingly, the song has broken Taylor Swift’s record on Spotify!

Saiyaara Reprise – Female

Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Alaap Vocals: Arslan Nizami

Shreya Ghoshal‘s voice takes you to trance, period! Nothing more, nothing less! The song has the longing that has been missing in all five songs! All arrive with this version of Saiyaara.

Barbaad Reprise – Female

Music: The Rish

Lyrics: The Rish (Rishabh Kant)

Singer: Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao’s distinct and husky voice makes this problematic song a bit believable! It is a different kind of pain and resignation to ‘Barbaad’.

Saiyaara music album plays it too safe making it accessible to Gen-Z’s playlist and their Instagram reels, but not in their hearts. But despite Aashiqui being replaced by Awaargi – a more rowdy emotion for love, it is good that Gen-Z is exploring the Surkh wala, Soz Wala and Faiz Wala love, in single verses. I mean, that is a good start at the least! The only thing this version of Ishq misses is a revolutionary love anthem that could have elevated this album.

3 stars.

