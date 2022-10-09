Tejasswi Prakash just walked her first ever ramp walk at INIFD Indore Times Fashion Week Season 2 and her video is going crazy viral on the internet. The beauty stunned everyone with not only her outfit but also her confidence, she looked really s*xy pulling off her walk like a queen. Teja wore a bright red shimmery saree with a twist and a strapless blouse and if you’re looking for an outfit to amp things in your bedroom with your partner, this would be just the right choice for you. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tejasswi was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday leaving for Indore dressed in a casual avatar. The actress was seen panicking at the airport when the automatic sliding door didn’t open and also got trolled for the same online. Coming back to her ramp walk, she literally ruled it like no one’s goddamn business.

Tejasswi Prakash wore a thigh-high slit red coloured shimmery saree and flaunted her toned figure in the same. She paired the saree with a strapless matching blouse and finished the look with a messy curly hairdo.

For makeup, Tejasswi Prakash went bold with the lips in red and smokey eyes with loads of highlighter and bronzer on her face and body.

Take a look at her video below:

We’re totally SOLD at that walk! Isn’t a good outfit pick for whoever wants to amp things up with their partner in the bedroom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal and Partik Sehajpal.

