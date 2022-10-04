Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the headlines ever since his film The Kashmir Files, which was released earlier this year, became a box office success. Now the latest report claims that the director bought a luxury apartment worth Rs 17.92 crores in Mumbai. Scroll down to know more.

Hindi-language drama, which was made on the budget of Rs 20 crore, turned out to be a huge success at the box office. The film managed to collect Rs 252 crores in the domestic market. It starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli in important roles.

As per the Economic Times report, Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi purchased a new apartment in Mumbai’s posh area. Their new apartment is on the 30th floor of a building named Parthenon. The couple bought the property, which is spread over a 3,258 sq ft area and comes with three car parking slots, directly from the developer of the project, Ecstasy Realty.

Both Vivek and Pallavi paid stamp duty worth ₹1.07 crore at the time of registration of the deal on September 27. The value of the apartment was a little over ₹55,000 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is well known for not mincing his words while sharing his opinions, recently speaking about how is not part of Bollywood but an independent filmmaker. During a conversation with Times Now, he said, “I used to hesitate earlier when I was a part of Bollywood but then one day I resigned from Bollywood mentally and now I am an independent filmmaker. I feel that people in Bollywood always tell you to respect their dissent against Modi ji and Hindus. I want to ask these people why don’t they ever raise their voices against the corruption in Bollywood.”

He also said, “They never speak up against the oppression and exploitation that happen within the industry. And when they come out and say that they are standing against the power, do they think that a common man in India is so stupid that he won’t be able to see their hypocrisy?”

Currently, he is working on his next film Delhi Files.

