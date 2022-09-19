Weeks after breaking the internet with its first look, Uunchai now comes with its second poster. Touted to be 2022’s biggest ensemble film, Uunchai will bring to screen eight of Indian cinema’s veteran stars together for the first time! Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

This ambitious film is helmed by ace director Sooraj R. Barjatya and is slated to be a 11.11.22 release.In Uunchai’s latest poster, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani can be seen resting against an inscribed rock, taking a break from a challenging trek in the Himalayas.

The mighty Mount Everest marks its presence in this poster as well. Friends can be seen eating home cooked food, hinting at the family film elements that fans have come to expect from Rajshri films. The tagline – ‘Friendship was their only motivation’ speaks for the visual, where the warmth of friendship is keeping spirits up in a challenging terrain, winds and snow.

Uunchai’s release coincides with 75 years of Rajshri Productions in the film industry. Produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri, Uunchai is their 60th film production, and also marks their proud association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media for the very first time.

Like all Rajshri films, Uunchai promises to be a film mounted on a huge scale with grand visuals and a legendary starcast! An unforgettable journey of friendship, Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.

