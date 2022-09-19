Priyanka Chopra Reveals Media Called Her ‘Plastic Chopra’ After Her Nose Surgery Went Wrong: “Don’t Think My Self-Esteem Would Ever Recover…”

It is quite common for people from showbiz to go under the knife. Whether it is Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Sridevi or Maheep Kapoor, all of Bollywood divas undergo surgery to fix their bodies. Priyanka Chopra had once undergone nose surgery because of issues related to asthma. But little did she know the doctor would end up committing mistakes and she would lose her original features. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Priyanka made a lot of noise over her autobiography called ‘Unfinished.’ From her personal experience in the Bollywood industry to her family revelations, the actress gave an insight into her life to her fans. One of the excerpts from the memoir was about her nose surgery that went totally wrong.

Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can’t ignore. I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed.”

While shaving her polyp, the doctor accidentally ended up shaving the bridge of her nose. Priyanka Chopra added, “When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore. I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow. Let’s just call it out right now. I remember the media giving me the nickname ‘Plastic Chopra’ after my surgery.”

The actress then had to fix the damages via polypectomy. Well, that indeed is one horrific incident. But this unfiltered version of Priyanka Chopra makes her the global icon that she is today.

More power to PeeCee!

