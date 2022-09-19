Karan Johar backed Brahmastra is touted to be one of the most expensive affairs of Bollywood. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to be made on a budget of whopping 410 crores. And that’s precisely why netizens are losing their calm the moment someone declares the movie a ‘hit.’ Ranbir Kapoor is now opening up about it all and setting the records straight.

Brahmastra has crossed 10-day run at the box office. Despite a lot of criticism and negative word of mouth, the movie continues to witness footfalls in the theatres. It has crossed the 200 crore mark in all languages and surpassed the 300 crore mark globally.

Reacting to the debate around the verdict of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor told Dainik Bhaskar, “These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “So, the assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films. So, it’s not like the figures floating around, whether it’s hundred rupees or two hundred rupees, are correct. It’s all wrong. The economics of this film is not like the economics of other films that have been made in our industry. Now, we can easily go into part 2 and part 3. With part 1, Ayan had to learn how to make this kind of a film.”

Well, Ranbir Kapoor has surely set the records straight!

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had raised questions on the collections of Brahmastra and accused Karan Johar and team of faking the numbers.

