Jacqueline Fernandez has embroiled herself into legal trouble because of her association with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The conman also tried to lure Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan among others but they all took a U-turn the minute they realized something was fishy. But has Salman Khan also left his Kick co-star’s side amid the controversy? Scroll below for all the details.

A lot has been revealed by ED while investigating the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering row. While the conman is has been levelled with a 200 crore extortion case, it has been revealed that he has helped Jacqueline as well as her family members by showering them with money and luxurious gifts. The list includes Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery and gifts from luxurious brands like Gucci, and Louis Vuitton among others.

As per a new report by Bollywood Life, a lot of Bollywood stars have distanced themselves from Jacqueline Fernandez because of her latest controversy. While that was expected, what shook the actress was Salman Khan also taking a step back.

Everyone knows that Salman Khan has always had the back of Jacqueline Fernandez. Her career was revived with Kick and ever since the superstar has been there by her side. But he reportedly did not want to be a part of any controversy, so this was a conscious decision made from his end.

It is said that Salman may always be actively there for his friends and never says no, it is to be noted that he is a law-abiding citizen and cannot go against it.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that even Akshay Kumar warned Jacqueline Fernandez against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. But the actress was deep in love and had already dreamt of getting married to the conman.

