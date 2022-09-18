Brahmastra has done it. In 9 days flat it has matched the lifetime score of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directed film where Karan Johar was actually one of the producers had collected 196 crores in its lifetime run. Now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has reached till that point in really quick time with 196 crores* been accumulated.

Of course when Sooryavanshi had released, there was a 50% occupancy rule and audiences hadn’t come back to theatres in hordes for over a year and a half. Hence the film had a task on hand to make that happen first, which it successfully did. On the other hand Brahmastra too wasn’t devoid of any challenges, and there are so many that one could write an entire column just about that.

However it would suffice to say that the Ayan Mukherji directed film had a lot that it needed to battle out and it has done that rather successfully with very good numbers coming in already.

This can well be seen from the fact that the second Saturday was really huge with 16 crores* coming in (across languages). To grow by around 50%-60% is a dream even for small and medium budget films and that too on their first weekend, and here Brahmastra, which is the most expensive Hindi film ever, has done that in its second week.

Now that’s rather unprecedented because this growth is also coming on high numbers. As you read this, Brahmastra would have already entered the 200 Crore Club, hence emerging as a bonafide success that the film industry needed rather desperately.

