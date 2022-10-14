Kantara Box Office Review (Hindi): Rishab Shetty's Film Is The Latest Addition To Ever-Growing List Of Dubbed Successes!

Kantara Box Office Review (Hindi)-

Star cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty & others

Director: Rishab Shetty

Producers: Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films)

Kantara Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

The film is making a lot of noise on social media and is enjoying a phenomenal trend over there. In the original Kannada version, it’s already a blockbuster and the word-of-mouth is spreading like a wildfire. We saw people in Hindi market flocking theatres to catch the film with English subtitles even though didn’t understand a bit of Kannada. With such a craze, the makers were forced to dub the film in Hindi within span of a week.

It’s rare to see that any regional film getting dubbed on a public demand. Even the distributors and exhibitors have been excited, which is why Kantara has got an impressive screen count of 2500. With this kind of anticipation, it was clear that Kantara will definitely take a start and won’t go unnoticed on the opening day. And as the verdict is out for its original Kannada version, the Hindi version was anyways a success story in the making.

Kantara Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

In the post-Covid era, people are hungrily waiting to grab any South film if it’s making noise on social media. Kantara (Hindi) too enjoyed the same benefit on its opening day. On one side, where renowned faces like Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi are failing leave any trace at the box office on day 1, this Rishab Shetty directorial is making its presence felt by showing decent occupancy.

Kantara is a good entertainer, especially the climax is all goosebumps. In the Hindi belt, the word-of-mouth is highly positive so far and from tomorrow onwards, the film will definitely show big jumps. Given its content and treatment, it will work in A and B centres with some sort of competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G.

Kantara is expected to see a trajectory like Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) at the box office and it has legs for long theatrical run. Even after Ram Setu and Thank God arrives 25th October, the film will continue to work with its audience.

Kantara Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Kantara is another proud moment for the Sandalwood industry after KGF Chapter 2 and 777 Charlie as it’s going to make a name among Hindi audience. We can call it the latest addition to the ever-growing list of dubbed successes in the Hindi belt.

It is expected to wrap its lifetime run anywhere between 30-35 crores at the box office.

