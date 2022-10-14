Code Name: Tiranga Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Deesh Mariwala

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

What’s Good: The theatres nowadays are coming with great cushioned seats for maximum comfort providing an option of sleeping whenever you feel like

What’s Bad: Code Name: Tiranga

Loo Break: Choose any scene and leave to pee, come back & you’ll still be ahead of whatever’s going on in the film

Watch or Not?: Only if the AC at your home has stopped working & you want some time alone because there won’t be many people for this

Language: Hindi

Available on: Theatres (Thankfully!)

Runtime: Run-you-still-have-time! 137 minutes

Ismat (or Kismat with K silent because there’s no ‘knack’ of doing anything natural here) tumbles into Ali Mirza (Harrdy Sandhu) in Afghanistan catching the same taxi as they both shared a similar destination i.e. Pyaar Nagar & that’s where they go, as a passable song fast-forward their story.

Back to work, Ismat is actually Durga, an undercover cop sent by R&AW & she’s just using the sweet innocent doctor Mirza to her advantage. She wants to get rid of Khalid Omar (Sharad Kelkar) because he had attacked the Indian parliament back in 2002. What about those who aren’t you added to attack from within? While reaching Omar, Ismat’s kismat once again makes her coincidentally meet with Mirza in Turkey. She has to choose between her love & country and we all know what she must have chosen.

Code Name: Tiranga Movie Review: Script Analysis

Ribhu Dasgupta’s concept is brilliant and surely must have been a great one-line pitch as well but issues start when you start adding things to it. This film boasts of terrorists who keep their photograph as the phone’s wallpaper, it has a climax straight out of Call Of Duty (FPP style) which was handled way better in Force 2’s climax, reaching the main antagonist who’s miles away while being blindfolded just because you were in the same condition while meeting him before & many such things which exposes how no homework was done before finalizing this.

Speaking of ‘no homework’, isn’t this an irony of how you are building a story around the Country’s smartest ‘Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) & you’ve done no research to do the same? These kinda films work majorly on brain & brawn, both of them are nowhere to be found in this one. Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni’s cinematography tries extremely hard to at least keep one department out of the chaos & he does that pretty well. Apart from the COD mess, in the end, the camera work is smooth but Parineeti’s face very conveniently gets covered by something or the other (burqa, a face-covering mask) to let the body doubles do their work.

Because Editor Sangeeth Prakash Varghese had so much to pack in, the 137 minutes for sure seemed more like 180-190 minutes with a craving to see the ‘The End’ board.

Code Name: Tiranga Movie Review: Star Performance

There are some scenes in which Parineeti Chopra hams like there’s no tomorrow & she now officially has the worst ‘smoking face’ in Bollywood. The need to constantly look & feel ‘cool’, kills other important shades of her character. Before this film, I thought it was only me who was blessed with a sh*tty love story but you have to watch what even Parineeti’s Ismat & Harrdy Sandhu’s Mirxa are up to.

Sharad Kelkar’s shallow & confused antagonist never allows him to act at his optimal best. Harrdy Sandhu had every chance to sing “Saari umar main joker jeha banya reha, tere piche eh zindgi circus ho gayi” but he didn’t & I’m deeply disappointed. After an impressive debut in 83, Sandhu has proved he’s better than this. Rajit Kapur & Dibyendu Bhattacharya add to the list of brilliant actors wasted due to a rudimentary plot.

Code Name: Tiranga Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ribhu Dasgupta’s post The Girl On The Train is back with this, which makes the Netflix film looks like it could win an Oscar. The formula has things from Baby, Ek Tha Tiger, Naam Shabana, Tiger Zinda Hai etc. but it comes nowhere near to them as far as the execution of the plot is concerned.

Gilad Benamram’s background score doesn’t really delve in well with the proceedings to stand out. Ordinary.

Code Name: Tiranga Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga is one of those films which you watch & tell no one about.

I’d-like-to-take-3-stars-from-the-makers-for-watching-this/5 stars

Code Name: Tiranga Trailer

Code Name: Tiranga releases on 14 October, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Code Name: Tiranga.

