Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha & others

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Advertisement

Producers: Junglee Pictures

Doctor G Box Office Review: Expectations

It’s true that post the pandemic phase, the audience is in no mood to tolerate the weak films and the verdict usually gets out on the very first day itself. Really, that’s a good change to be mentioned. However, the bad thing is, if any film tries to be different or somewhat off beat in content, it often gets labelled as an ‘OTT film’. When the trailer of Doctor G was unveiled, many had same feeling about it and called it’s a perfect film for direct OTT release and not for theatres.

The promo of the film had all the elements- socially driven concept, light-hearted moments and an emotional touch. In the pre-pandemic period, such a package along with Ayushmann Khurrana’s face value would have been perfect to create hype. But now, things are totally changed.

Advertisement

Despite a good first impression, it felt like the film might not fetch big numbers at the box office. Still a decent run was expected due to word-of-mouth.

Doctor G Box Office Review: Impact

Keeping aside a couple of misses in the golden streak, Ayushmann Khurrana – the man has delivered yet again. Yes, the film has some flaws, but more than that, it’s the change of people’s mindset after Covid which might restrict its scope at ticket windows.

The audience has become very choosy about the films to watch in theatres. Big event films or the content with extraordinary word-of-mouth (The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2) is attracting maximum footfalls. Anything in between is hardly surviving ticket windows nowadays.

Ayushmann’s Doctor G is a good one time watch but it doesn’t offers anything special. So, don’t expect the word-of-mouth to spread like wildfire. Unlike Ayushmann’s Dream Girl or Badhaai Ho, the content here is highly restricted to only class audience, where it already has a competition in the form of Kantara (Hindi). On top of that, the biggest hurdle is that the film is rated ‘A’ by censor board and yes, there are some jokes or moments which would make it awkward for a family viewing even if all members are 18+.

Doctor G Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, despite being a decent entertainer, Doctor G has its limitations to work at ticket windows and many will prefer to watch it on small screens when it premieres on OTT. Nonetheless, the film has a space as there’s no major competition from Bollywood until Ram Setu and Thank God releases on 25th October.

Doctor G is expected to earn anywhere between 35-45 crores.

Must Read: Rorschach Movie Review: Mammootty – Age: 71, Swag: 100! Bollywood, Please Don’t Touch This?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram