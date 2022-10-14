Doctor G Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Abhay Chintamani Mishr, Shraddha, Priyam Saha, Ayesha Kaduskar, Indraneil Sengupta

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

What’s Good: The first hour… Because that’s only how much it feels like an Ayushmann Khurrana film

What’s Bad: The second hour… Because of the narrative’s farce dramatic decisions

Loo Break: Whenever there’s nothing ‘funny’ going on, leave!

Watch or Not?: You can for Ayushmann Khurrana but not a theatrical recommendation

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 124 Minutes

User Rating:

While discussing how “I’m not Kabir Singh” & liberal on chai, Dr Uday Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana) with his best friend Chaddi (Abhay Chintamani Mishr) prays that he gets Orthopedics as his medical branch in his PG. But, life had some other plans & joins Gynaecology which still is better than ‘tatti-peshaab’ (Pathalogy) as per Uday’s mother (Sheebha Chaddha).

Upon facing a batch full of girls, Uday gets ragged by them in the initial days but eventually settles down befriending Dr Fatima (Rakul Preet). While still wanting to go back to Ortho, Uday fails to perform menial tasks infuriating the senior doctor Nandini (Shefali Shah). How his hate-hate relationship with the medical branch turns into a love-love one while teaching him some important lessons in life designs the basic crux of the rest of the story.

Doctor G Movie Review: Script Analysis

Okay so let’s focus on the credentials of the film’s writing team: Sumit Saxena has written the dialogues, Sourabh Bharat & Vishal Wagh have penned the story, Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh along with Anubhuti Kashyap have structured the screenplay. So, four people have come together to handle the narrative of the film & that’s where the problem starts because it’s clearly a ‘too many minds f*ck the case’ type of situation here.

It’s two different movies pre & post the interval where the first half will give you a proper ‘humour/drama’ balance but the second half would leave you thinking did you really like the first hour so much to enjoy this overall? Credit where it’s due, it’s really funny where it should be as there are multiple moments which will leave you in splits. But, then the drama kicks in & it’s not really enough emotional where it should be lacking to develop a connection with the story. There are certain animated messages (scoreboard) popping which are useless & should’ve been skipped.

Doctor G Movie Review: Star Performance

Oh Ayushmann, my Ayushmann! Feeling a bit sad for this man for not finding the G-spot (Generalist Spot) he used to with his film pre-pandemic. Yes, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a good attempt but somewhere between discussing social issues, we’ve lost the Khurrana he used to be. No doubt, he’s still amazing with his skills as an actor and this film showcases the same, but somewhere deep down the storyteller is racing towards the ideas which could ‘sell’ well forgetting the real motive of keeping you entertained throughout.

Rakul Preet’s subtle-yet-quirky Fatima is one of the characters who doesn’t really get impacted by the lacklustre second half. Her complicated relationship with Ayushmann should’ve been the focal point instead of the at-your-face drama that does get preachy at times. Shefali Shah and her ingenious presence add the desired weight to Dr Nandini’s school of thought but the character arc remains pretty weak by the climax.

Sheeba Chaddha plays the role of a cute mother turning romantic & her crafty ways of approaching the character help to be with her in the scene. Abhay Chintamani Mishr was one of the best & worst things about the film because I wanted to see so much more of him building the amazing humour he shared with Ayushmann, but instead, he remained to be one of those side actors writers really don’t care about much. Shraddha, Priyam Saha, Ayesha Kaduskar & Indraneil Sengupta provide decent support, nothing more nothing less.

Doctor G Movie Review: Direction, Music

Anubhuti Kashyap jumps into feature films after a quirky attempt with Gulshan Devaiah’s Afsos & afsos this ain’t a perfect transition. There are bumps but those aren’t enough to let me hope that she can definitely do way better than this.

The only song which gave me Amit Trivedi vibes is Newton & it’s definitely going to my ‘A Mixed Bag Of Emotions’ playlist. Other than that, none of the songs really made any impact on the story as well as my playlist.

Doctor G Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, in a scene, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Uday says to Ayesha Kaduskar’s Kavya “Don’t be stupid because you’re not!” & those are my exact feelings for this film defined in one line.

Two and a half stars!

Doctor G Trailer

Doctor G releases on 14th October, 2022.

