It was a terrible opening day for Code Name Tiranga as barely 0.15 crores* came at the box office. This is an extremely poor number since practically speaking, this is a negligible amount collected from ticket sales and definitely not something that the makers would have bargained for.

Looking at this box office performance, it becomes all the more prudent that either a film like this is released straight on OTT or promoted aggressively enough to ensure that there is some sort of opening at least. When a film releases in the manner that Code Name Tiranga has then it’s a recipe for disaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If one looks at this in perspective then the opening is even lesser than that of Dhaakad. The only difference is that the Kangana Ranaut starrer was aggressively promoted and still managed only 0.55 crores on its opening day with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Also, it was a far more expensive film. On the other hand, the Parineeti Chopra starrer has been made at a fraction of the cost but then opened at just around 20% of Dhaakad.

In terms of films with a notable leading actor, Code Name Tiranga has taken the lowest opening of 2022. Now that’s sad because Parineeti Chopra has done well in the film and was also suitably excited about its prospects till its release. However, there was absolutely zero awareness around the film and that has let it completely down.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Karan Johar Massively Trolled Over ‘Aapke Raataan Kuch Jyada Lambiya…’ Remark To Sidharth Malhotra While Teasing Him With Kiara Advani: “Bas Gossips Nikalwana Aata Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram