Salman Khan might have Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan awaiting its release but all are waiting with bated breath to watch Tiger 3 on the big screens. The latest development about this threequel is that it’ll be releasing on Diwali 2023 and not Eid, as announced earlier through an announcement teaser. So far, it has received mixed reactions from fans and below is all you need to know.

After the blockbuster success of the first two instalments, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part. Apart from Salman’s return to his blockbuster character of Tiger, the major attraction is Emraan Hashmi joining the franchise in a negative shade and Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Pathaan avatar.

Earlier, as per the official announcement, Tiger 3 was about to be released on 21st April 2023, during Eid al-Fitr. However, just a few moments ago, Salman Khan shared an official poster informing about the change in the arrival. Now, the threequel will be releasing on Diwali next year. This decision, however, is receiving mixed reactions from fans as their wait has just got an extension.

Reacting to Tiger 3’s new release schedule, one Twitter user wrote, “EID Falls on Friday It Was Best Date For #Tiger3 What’s The Reason To Postponed ??” Another wrote, “Yaar Tiger bohot late hogayi”. One die-hard Salman Khan fan wrote, “Bhai why not Eid?”.

Check out some more reactions:

Nhiiii bhai itni door 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — 🔥Tiger x Thalapathy 😎 (@Radhe71738107) October 15, 2022

Ye kya ? eid pr aani thi na 💔 — 𝘼𝙍𝙎𝘼𝘿 (@being_arsad) October 15, 2022

Noooooo🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Snehil Sharma (@beingsnehil09) October 15, 2022

Eid nahi chorna bhai …We want Eid release — ThE eViL 🅱️🅾️Y (@Notthatgooodboy) October 15, 2022

What do you think about Tiger 3’s new release date? Share your views with us through comments.

