Kamaal R Khan needs some issue or the other to be in the limelight every single day. He recently even dragged Sushant Singh Rajput as a part of his vengeance against the Bollywood fraternity. In the latest tweet now, KRK is making fun of Hrithik Roshan over his visible bald patch. Scroll below to know how netizens are schooling him with digs on his commercial failure Deshdrohi.

Hrithik is currently 48 years old and ageing like a fine wine. He’s termed as Greek God for a reason and no one can deny that he is tremendously active. Movies like WAR, Vikram Vedha only prove that he has a lot more to deliver to the audience and age is just a number.

Hrithik Roshan recently attended a wedding along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The lovebirds looked ravishing as they were twinning in white and even posed for the cameras with all smiles. KRK has now shared an inside video where the duo could be seen interacting with the bride and groom.

The video seems to have been clicked from behind and one can see Hrithik Roshan partially bald. KRK mocked the Vikram Vedha star as he captioned his tweet, “When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch.🤪😁💃”

Just not that, KRK rectified himself and joked in another tweet, “Sorry, when he didn’t wear his hair patch properly.”

As expected, Hrithik Roshan fans lost their calm and began giving it back to Kamaal R Khan in various ways. Some shared his pictures from the past while other took digs at his flop film Deshdrohi.

A comment read, “It happened after the Brain surgery of @iHrithik sir when he got injured. Tere jese down grade logo ko he ye funny lag sakta hey .apni aukat kitni baar dikhaega bey @iHrithik please sir take some action against him.kuch jyaada bhauk raha ye”

It happened after the Brain surgery of @iHrithik sir when he got injured.

Tere jese down grade logo ko he ye funny lag sakta hey .apni aukat kitni baar dikhaega bey @iHrithik please sir take some action against him.kuch jyaada bhauk raha ye#HrithikRoshan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/yp0KzsJXfs — 𝔸𝗔𝗥𝗬𝗔𝗡 (@i_HR_Conscript) October 15, 2022

Another commented, “Jinke apne ghar sheeshe ke ho woh dusro par Patthar nahi phenka karte..”

Jinke apne ghar sheeshe ke ho woh dusro par Patthar nahi phenka karte.. pic.twitter.com/wmYYm2rkb9 — Farooq Mohammed Ali (@MohdFarooqAli) October 15, 2022

“When #KRK did forget to act,” another joked with a poster of Deshdrohi.

“HR just Trying to Copy you..” another wrote.

